Madonna closes Pride celebrations in New York City: "I’m so proud and honored to share this…with you"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Pride IslandAs Pride Month wound down over the weekend, Madonna closed the celebrations with a bang in New York, performing on "Pride Island" at the city's Pier 97.

Attendees were celebrating 50 years of the U.S. gay rights movement, which began in June of 1969 at the Stonewall Inn in Manhattan's Greenwich Village. "50 years, people!" Madonna told the crowd.

“Fifty years of revolution Fifty years of freedom and fighting. Fifty years of putting up with discrimination, hatred and ignorance," she added as the crowd cheered. "Fifty years of blood, sweat and tears. Fifty years of not bowing down to fear. And we have been on this journey together and I am so proud and honored to share this historical event with you."

"It's like I've been waiting my whole life for this moment!" she added, noting, "Since I came to New York as a wee little girl, I have always been embraced by Queer Nation. I always felt like an outsider, but you made me feel like an insider, like a somebody... So you must know how much I love and appreciate everyone here."

Madonna's set opened with "Vogue," and continued with "American Life," before moving on to material from her new album Madame X. She gave a speech about gun control prior to her new song on that topic, "God Control," and she closed with "I Rise," an anthem of resistance.

You can watch fan-shot video of the entire performance on YouTube.

