Madonna clarifies she’s “not currently sick” with COVID-19, but likely had it while on tour

Jeff Kravitz/BBMA2016/FilmMagic

Jeff Kravitz/BBMA2016/FilmMagicMadonna wants to clear the air, so to speak, regarding her recent announcement that she's tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, the singer chided people who would “rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus.”

“I am not currently sick,” she clarified. “When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus.”

She says that she was indeed sick at the end of her tour in Paris over seven weeks ago, along with many other performers in her show.

“But at the time we all thought we had a very bad flu,” she explains. “Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power!”

Madonna also posted a photo of headline stating that she has pledged $1.1 million to help find a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Im Grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19!!” she wrote.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.