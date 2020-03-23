Madonna calls COVID-19 "the great equalizer," but some fans don't agree

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcpIn an Instagram video posted Sunday, Madonna muses about the COVID-19 crisis while sitting naked in a bathtub filled with rose petals.

She calls the coronavirus “the great equalizer,” pointing out that it “doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell.”

The singer adds that’s “what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it.”

“Like I used to say at the end of ‘Human Nature’ every night, if the ship goes down, we’re all going down together,” she says.

Her post was met with criticism from fans in the post's comments, some of whom called her out for what they said was her privileged take.

“Sorry my queen, love u so much, but we’re not equal,” one commenter wrote. “We can die from the same diseases, but the poor will suffer the most. Do not romanticize nothing of this tragedy.”

While another wrote, “You sure about that? Covid testing…the rich and famous seem to be getting tested without any issues…ahem.”

Yet another commented, “If the ship is going down, do you really think we’re going down together while you’re in your bathtub having people working for you to be there? I love you, my queen. But things outside your mansion are very different from what you think. Stay safe and a be a little more empathic to the less privileged ones.”

Madonna has reportedly been isolating in London with her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and daughter Mercy James.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.