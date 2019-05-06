Madonna bringing "Madame X" to theaters for "intimate" concert experiences

Live Nation/Interscope Records/Maverick After a string of record-breaking stadium tours, Madonna is looking to give her fans a more up-close and personal experience this time around.

The Queen of Pop will promote her upcoming album Madame X with a series of "rare and intimate performances" in theaters, including a date at the The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. These shows will only be taking place in a limited number of cities, so it's not clear if they'll be followed by a larger, more extensive tour.

Madonna currently holds the record for the highest-grossing concert tour ever by a female artist: Her Sticky & Sweet Tour, which ran from 2008-2009, earned $408 million. She's also the best-selling female solo touring artist of all time.

So far, no dates have been announced for these upcoming shows; Madame X is due June 14. Friday will bring the release of yet another track from the project: "Crave," featuring Swae Lee.

