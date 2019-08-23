Madonna and other celebrities support Miley Cyrus after candid tweet about her past

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for MTV

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for MTVOn Thursday, Miley Cyrus responded to rumors about her impending divorce by taking to social media to deny that infidelity was the reason that she and Liam Hemsworth split. In doing so, she proved that she had nothing to hide by systematically listing many of the "scandalous" things she's done over the years. Now, other celebrities are praising Miley for her honesty.

As captured by Comments by Celebs, Madonna responded to Miley's post by writing, "Thank GOD!! You are human! A woman who has lived. No need to apologize!!"

Rapper Juicy J wrote, “We love you Miley stay strong,” while, according to People, actress Bella Thorne wrote, “I love this. So much from the heart. Takes a lot to say. I love every version of u. Perfection is imperfect and that’s a fact.”

Miley's sister Brandi Cyrus wrote, "Proud of you, sissy!"

As previously reported, Miley wrote, "“What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide....I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating."

Miley then went on to "admit" to a lot of things, including, "My biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom. I...cheated in relationships when I was young. I lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong. I got kicked off [the movie] Hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis-[shaped] cake for his birthday and licking it."

She continued, "I swung on a wrecking ball naked. There are probably more nudes of me on the Internet than maybe any woman in history."

But, she notes, "I HAVE GROWN UP."

