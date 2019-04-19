Madonna and Maluma to perform new song, "Medellín," at "Billboard" Music Awards

NBC/dick clark productions

NBC/dick clark productionsJust two days after Madonna released her new song “Medellín” with Colombian reggaeton singer Maluma, the two have made plans to perform it live.

They’ll be taking the stage at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards to perform the song for the first time on television. It'll mark Madonna's first performance of new music on TV in more than four years.

Madonna and Maluma join previously announced performers BTS featuring Halsey, Kelly Clarkson, Lauren Daigle, Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Panic! at The Disco and Sam Smith and Normani, as well as 2019 ICON Award recipient Mariah Carey.

The Billboard Music Awards will air live from Las Vegas May 1 on NBC, with Kelly Clarkson serving as host.

In addition to releasing her single this week, Madonna also announced the song’s music video will debut April 24 on MTV and her new album Madame X will be released June 14.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.