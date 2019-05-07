Madonna adds more LA and NYC shows to Madame X theater tour

Live Nation/Interscope Records/Maverick Madonna just announced her new Madame X tour tour yesterday, but the response has been so overwhelming that she's already added a slew of new dates.

From now through Friday, May 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET, you can request tickets for the originally announced shows in New York and Los Angeles, as well as additional dates in both cities. Originally, there were seven shows announced in September for the Brooklyn Academy of Music, but now there are five more: September 25, 25, 26, 28 and October 1.

As for L.A., there were five performances announced at The Wiltern Theater for November, but now four additional shows have been added: November 21, 23, 24 and 25.

So far, additional performances in Chicago have yet to be announced. Shows in Philadelphia, Boston, Miami, Las Vegas, Lisbon, London and Paris will be announced in the future.

Ticket prices range from $60 to $760, plus service fees, but there will be 10 tickets per show that cost just $10. You can enter to win those at Madonna.com.

As previously reported, each confirmed ticket comes with a copy of Madonna's new album Madame X.

Here's the full list of confirmed dates in each city:

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House, Brooklyn, NY

Sept. 12

Sept. 14

Sept. 15

Sept. 17

Sept. 19

Sept. 21

New Shows Added:

Sept. 22

Sept. 24

Sept. 25

Sept. 26

Sept. 28

Oct. 1



Chicago Theater, Chicago, IL

Oct. 15

Oct. 16

Oct. 17

Oct. 21

Wiltern Theater, Los Angeles, CA

Nov. 12

Nov. 13

Nov. 14

Nov. 16

Nov. 17

New Shows Added:

Nov. 21

Nov. 23

Nov. 24

Nov. 25

