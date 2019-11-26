Madame X meets Lil Nas X: Madonna shares a beer with “Old Town Road” singer

Steven Klein @stevenkleinstudio

Will Madonna be the next person to hop on an "Old Town Road" remix?

Last night, the pop legend and Lil Nas X revealed they are mutual fans of each another at Madonna's L.A. show at The Wiltern theater. Madonna spotted Lil Nas in the audience and came down into the crowd to chat with him -- and they even shared a beer.

"That looks so thirst-quenching, may I have a sip?" she asked him, as he gladly offered up his drink.

When Madonna expressed her joy that he was attending her show, the Grammy nominee responded, "I'm in the presence of a legend, I'm just happy to be here.”

In a conversation that lasted nearly five minutes, the pair chatted about their hometowns and their astrological signs before Madonna sang a bit of “Old Town Road.”

Madonna posted the exchange on Instagram, writing, “Madame X Is happy to Share her last name X and a beer with @lilnasx.”

Lil Nas commented, “I love u Madonna.”

