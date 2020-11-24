Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Lineup 2020

Oh the parade is happening! It will be 2020 style of course. Face masks, social distancing and no crowds on the street.
Broadway shows have been shut down since March, the parade will feature pre recorded performances by the casts of “Hamilton,” “Mean Girls,” “Jagged Little Pill,” and “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations.”
Here’s the performance lineup:
- Ally Brooke, Float Appearance: Blue’s Clues & You! from Nickelodeon
- Bebe Rexha, Float Appearance: Big Turkey Spectacular from Jennie-O
- Brett Young, Float Appearance: Harvest in the Valley from Green Giant
- Camille Schrier, Float Appearance: Patriotic Top Hat from Macy’s
- CNCO, Float Appearance: Rise of the Teenage Mutant Turtles from Nickelodeon
- Dolly Parton, Float Appearance: Home Sweet Home from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
- Ella Mai, Float Appearance: Fantasy Chocolate Factory from Kinder
- Jimmie Allen, Float Appearance: Winning Winter Together by MassMutual and NHL
- Jordan Sparks, Float Appearance: Splashing Safari Adventure from Kalahari Resorts and Conventions
- Karol G, Float Appearance: Her Future is Stem-sational from Olay
- Keke Palmer, Float Appearance: Rexy in the City from Coach
- Lauren Alania, Float Appearance: Mount Rushmore’s American Pride from South Dakota Department of Tourism
- Leslie Odom Jr., Float Appearance: Toy House of Marvelous Milestones from New York Life
- New York City Ballet, Float Appearance: Central Park from Delta Air Lines
- Noah Cyrus, Float Appearance: Winning Winter Together by MassMutual and NHL
- Patti Labelle, Float Appearance: Deck the Halls from Balsam Hill
- Pentatonix, Float Appearance: Heartwarming Holiday Countdown from Hallmark Channel
- Sebastian Yatra, Float Appearance: The Brick-Changer from The Lego Group
- Sofia Carson, Float Appearance: Everyone’s Favorite Bake Shop from Entenmann’s
- Tori Kelly, Float Appearance: Christmas in Town Square from Lifetime