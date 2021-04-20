Macklemore opens up about recent relapse to Dax Shepard

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Logo

Macklemore candidly discussed his struggle with sobriety with Dax Shepard on Monday, admitting that he recently fell off the wagon.

Speaking to the Armchair Expert podcast Monday, the “Thrift Shop” rapper felt comfortable discussing his relapse with Shepard because he, too, is a recovering addict.

Shepard revealed an extremely personal September episode of his podcast that he relapsed after celebrating 16 years of sobriety, which Macklemore said made him cry.

“I really, really resonated with the episode,” the 37-year-old songwriter expressed, adding how amazed he was by Shepard’s ability to be “vulnerable and honest” with his fans.

“It was within two months of my COVID relapse and the disease of addiction is crazy,” said Macklemore, real name Benjamin Haggerty.

The Grammy winner furthered that speaking about the struggles with sobriety “lets other people feel that they’re not alone.”

“It made me feel as someone that had relapsed again, like a month or two before, that I’m not alone,” he maintained.

Macklemore, who revealed he first was sent to rehab in 2008, praised Shepard for helping him realize that a relapse is not a sign of failure and, because of that, he no longer counts how long he’s stayed sober.

“I’ve spent most of the last 11 years in recovery, and it’s made me who I am,” he said. “I’ve compromised my life and other people around me, I’ve done things that I’m not proud of, but I do have that foundational level of 10 years of recovery, and I’m f***ing proud of that.”

Macklemore revealed last week that he and wife Tricia Davis are expecting their third child, who is due to arrive this summer. They share daughters Sloane Ava Simone, five, and Colette Koala, three.

