Macklemore and wife expecting third child

Macklemore & daughter Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty; Getty Images/Getty Images for All In WA

“Thrift Shop” rapper Macklemore and his wife Tricia Davis are about to become parents for the third time.

Davis posted a picture of herself showing off her baby bump on her Instagram Story, with the caption “Summer baby.”

As Billboard notes, Macklemore, born Ben Haggerty, and Tricia are parents to daughters Sloane Ava Simone, age 5, and Colette Koala, age three. The couple hasn’t revealed whether they’ll be having a boy or a girl this time around.

The “Same Love” rapper wed Tricia in 2015, explaining at the time that they decided to tie the knot to celebrate the Supreme Court ruling in favor of same-sex marriage.

Billboard reports that in February, the golf-loving rapper launched a golf clothing line called Bogey Boys.

