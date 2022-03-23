MacKenzie Scott donates $436 million to Habitat for Humanity

MacKenzie Scott, who promised to give away her fortune “until the safe is empty,” has donated $436 million to Habitat for Humanity.

To put that into perspective, according to ABC News, Habitat for Humanity International received a total of $325 million in donations for all of 2020. Officials with Habitat for Humanity said Scott’s donation will be used to increase affordable housing options, especially in communities of color.

Forbes reported that Scott is worth about $48 billion and has donated more than $8 billion to various charities in the past two years after her divorce from Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos. Have you – or do you know someone – who has benefitted from a Habitat for Humanity home? Was it life-changing?