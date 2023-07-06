Machine Gun Kelly Makes Fan’s Dream Come True At Show

This past weekend in Belgium MGK was peforming a show when he spotted a fan with a sign that read, “I just came from Mexico 4 U 2 punch me in the face.” Obviously, MGK was skeptical at first, seeing as this was an odd request, but the fan urged on exclaiming that it was his dream and he loved MGK, so in the middle of performing My Ex’s Best Friend, MGK grabbed the sign and gently punched the fan, telling him he loved him. To which the fan responded with two thumbs up, having had his day made. To watch the footage from the show or read the full story, click here.