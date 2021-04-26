Machine Gun Kelly bringing ‘Tickets to My Downfall’ on the road this fall for US tour

ABC

Machine Gun Kelly will soon be selling literal tickets to his Downfall.

The “Bloody Valentine” rocker has announced a U.S. tour in support of his 2020 album, Tickets to My Downfall. The fall outing is scheduled to kick off September 9 in Minneapolis, and will conclude December 18 in MGK’s hometown of Cleveland.

The bill will also include KennyHoopla, carolesdaughter and jxdn, who’ve been rocking radio alongside Kelly with their singles “ESTELLA//,” “Violent” and “Angels & Demons,” respectively.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, April 30. A pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, April 27.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MachineGunKelly.com.

Tickets to My Downfall, recorded in collaboration with Blink-182‘s Travis Barker, was released last September. Along with “Bloody Valentine,” the album also includes the hit blackbear collaboration “My Ex’s Best Friend.”

Earlier this year, MGK premiered Downfalls High, a musical film based on the album.

