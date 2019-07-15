Mac and Cheese Pringles Are Back!

We merely days away from Mac and Cheese Day (7/14) and to celebrate, Pringles has re-released their Mac & Cheese flavored chips for a limited time.

The chips made their debut back in 2017 as part of Pringles’ Thanksgiving Dinner set and were recently spotted by food blogger @TheJunkFoodAisle on Dollar General store shelves.

Just a note, when they tried the chips they only gave them three out of five stars.

What’s your favorite flavor of Pringle’s? Have you tried or seen the Mac & Cheese Pringles?