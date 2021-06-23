“Ma’am, I’m not here to be anyone’s slave”: Britney Spears’ court hearing concludes

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Following Britney Spears‘ unprecedented appearance in Los Angeles Superior Court, nothing was settled, but Britney certainly got to speak her piece.

Britney’s court-appointed counsel had requested that Britney be free to discuss any aspect of her conservatorship without interruption, and that she did, speaking for 30 minutes straight to Judge Brenda Penny.

After detailing her many grievances against her conservators and her family, she asked for the judge to end the “abusive” conservatorship, saying it was her “wish and her dream.”

An attorney for Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears, said it was “very brave” of the pop star to speak out, and that her mother would like a plan of action to be put in place to address Britney’s concerns.

What’s next? More hearings to discuss that plan of action.

Here are a few of the things that Britney told the judge today:

“[My father] loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%. He loved it.”

“Ma’am, I’m not here to be anyone’s slave.”

“Ma’am, my dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me — ma’am, they should be in jail.”

“I’m depressed. I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes.”

“I have a IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children any more children.”

“I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them.”

