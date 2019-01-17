MAAAAAAAAADONNA IS GOING ON ANOTHER WORLD TOUR THIS YEAR!

Sorry for the all caps, but I am so excited!!!!! I was front row for this tour “Confessions Tour” in NYC at Madison Square Garden! I have seen her a zillion times and she always puts on the most amazing show! Tip – get your tickets as close to the stage as possible because she really puts on the most amazing show and her dancers are TOP TOP TOP!

So anyway, Madonna is gearing up to hit the road for her first world tour in three years to support the release of her latest album.

“There will be the usual army of dancers,” slick lighting and even some pyrotechnics,” said a source close to the tour. “She might be 60 but she works incredibly hard to keep her body in the best shape possible.”

Her tour is scheduled to begin later this year. I’m totally going!! Are you!?

