Sure we have some really crazy, interesting craft brews out there. But this one might take the cake….er, cereal.

A Virginia brewery thinks this will be “magically ridiculous.”

The 6.6 percent ABV beer is “brewed with in-house toasted marshmallows and bulk dehydrated-marshmallow-bits,” said Chris Neikirk, brewery spokesperson, in a statement to USA TODAY. “It has been hopped and dry-hopped with Galaxy and Calypso hops.”

But before you get too excited to try it, you will have to make a trip to Virginia. The beer will be available on draft or in cans and distributed throughout Virginia to limited restaurants, bars and specialty bottle shops.

