lovelytheband is glad you love "Broken"…but the crying and the tattoos freak them out a little

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandless"Broken" is the song that put lovelytheband on the map -- it not only topped Billboard's Adult Pop Songs chart, but earned them two Billboard Music Award nominations. They performed the tune Monday on ABC's Good Morning America, mashed up with their current single, "Maybe, I'm Afraid." Lead singer Mitchy Collins says he thinks he knows why so many fans connect with the track.

"I think that it hits home with a lot of people," he tells ABC Radio. "In a sense that, y'know, everyone's got their stuff. Everyone's got issues and sometimes you forget that other people struggle, just like you do. And it's a nice reminder that you're not the only one."

Fans connecting with a song is one thing; dealing with over-emotional fans is another. Thanks to the success of "Broken," lovelytheband is getting recognized more, and Mitchy admits they sometimes have a hard time handling it.

"I've gotten the polite, 'Hey, [I'm a] fan of your music,'" [and] the really aggressive [ones]...like, I'm walking and they grab my arm and turn me around," he explains.

"And then I've gotten the emotional fans -- I never really know how to take that one," he adds. "Because I'm just like, 'Uh....are you O.K.?' Like, they just burst into tears. I'm like, 'I appreciate this, but I don't know what I'm supposed to do right now!'"

But the most impactful thing fans do, Mitchy says, is come to concerts with tattoos of the band's song titles or lyrics.

"Yeah, there's been a bunch, and that's always the craziest thing to me," he tells ABC Radio. "[I]t's an honor, but at the same time, it's kind of a 'whoa!' kind of feeling."

Currently, lovelytheband is gearing up for a European fall tour, and contemplating its second album.

