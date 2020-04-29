Love Star Wars? Now You Can Make Some Cash While Watching!

If you love Star Wars and you want to make a $1,000 then there’s a job waiting for you that you need to apply for.

EDsmart, a college ranking website, is looking for a Star Wars fan to binge-watch all 11 Star Wars episodes along with every episode of ‘The Mandalorian.’

The actual amount of time to watch all the films and the series is about 30 hours and if you calculate that with the $1,000 payout you’re making about $30 per hour for watching your favorite films. If chosen, you’ll have 4 days to complete all the films and you must be active on social media. There will be other prizes offered and if you want to apply you have until May 3 so that on May 4 “the binge will be with you.”

