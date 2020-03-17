"Love is not canceled": Diplo staying away from his children in case he's infected with COVID-19

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicWhile many people are self-quarantining by staying at home with their kids, Diplo is quarantining himself away from his sons Lazer and Lockett...just in case he's positive for COVID-19.

He posted an adorable Instagram video of himself putting his hand up to a window, with his son on the other side. "My sons are too young to understand the complexities of what's happening...They live in a house with their grandmother who is the most vulnerable," he writes in the caption.

"I have been in contact with hundreds of people in the past four weeks... And I'm staying away from the house until I am cleared of the virus," he continues. "This hurts because I miss them so much they are what makes me wake up every day and live and breath[e], they are my ultimate joy, but this is my sacrifice to make sure everyone around me is safe."

"I haven't had this much time home in years, and I wanted to build Legos and watch movies with them..but for now, I'm just going to stay by the window and listen to them play drums and sing for me," Diplo adds.

The super-producer advises fans, "Think about others in every decision you make in the coming weeks. This isn't A drill...we need to be smart, going out and interacting with groups is canceled, but kindness is not canceled, Love is not canceled, empathy is not canceled. Happiness is not canceled... Stay strong for the ones who can't right now"

In the meantime, Billboard reports Diplo is doing nightly live streams on YouTube with various other artists.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.