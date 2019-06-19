Love, hate, love, hate, love, hate, now they’re back to LOVE!

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry showed the world that they had made up with each other during the burger and fries moment in Swift’s video You Need To Calm Down.

Swift has been breaking down the reunion with Perry after years of bad blood.

During an interview, Swift said, “Everything was on good terms and we ran into each other at a party a while ago and it was literally like in the video, seeing each other but without the food costumes.”

As for the public makeup with Perry in the video, Swift said, “‘You know what, I’m just going to ask her if she would be interested in this and I would totally be fine if she’d rather keep it private and keep it between us.’ But I sent it to her and she said, ‘I would love for us to be a symbol of redemption and forgiveness.’ And, I feel the same way about it.”

