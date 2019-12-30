“Love has no age”: Madonna reportedly getting serious with 25-year-old boyfriend

Steven Klein @stevenkleinstudio

Steven Klein @stevenkleinstudioIs Madonna getting serious with one of her backup dancers less than half her age?

According to TMZ, the 61-year-old Queen of Pop has been dating 25-year-old Ahlamalik Williams for a little over a year now, and she’s even met his parents.

Williams’ father, Drue, reportedly confirmed the relationship to TMZ, saying that his son and Madonna first met back in 2015, when his son auditioned for the Rebel Heart tour.

In September, Madonna met Williams’ parents in New York City after one of her shows and last month, she invited his parents to one of her Vegas shows and treated them to dinner in her suite. Apparently, they’ve been invited to her shows in London and France in early 2020 as well.

Drue tells TMZ Madonna told them she loves their son unconditionally and wants to take care of him.

"Love has no age,” he says, adding, “My son is livin' la Vida Loca, and I'm just happy for him."

