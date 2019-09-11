Louis Tomlinson's sister died from lethal drug combination

ABC/Fred Lee

The reason why Louis Tomlinson's 18-year-old sister died has been revealed.

According to the BBC, Felicite Tomlinson died from an accidental overdose in her West London apartment on March 13.

Felicite, known as Fizzy, had taken cocaine with a friend the night before, while traces of Xanax and OxyContin were also found in her system. The coroner described the combination as “the perfect storm.”

The teen reportedly had a history of “recreational drug use over the year” but it had been on a more “consistent basis” since the death of her mom, Johannah, in 2016. She completed a stint in rehab in 2018, but relapsed in 2019.

Louis has not publicly commented on his sister’s passing, but following her death he posted a message of gratitude to fans for the outpouring of support he received.

