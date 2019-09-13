Louis Tomlinson's "Kill My Mind" video ends on a literal cliffhanger

Syco/Arista Records

Louis Tomlinson has released the music video for his new song, "Kill My Mind."

In the clip, Louis rocks out at a club in front of a hyped audience as we see a man riding through the countryside on a motorcycle. The man eventually arrives at the club, surprising a woman in the front row.

The two kiss and then leave together. They end up frolicking on a cliffside and the man seemingly jumps -- the video ends with the woman looking over the edge. We then see a tease of what appears to be Louis’ next video, where the couple’s story will be continued.

“Kill My Mind” is the second single from Louis’ upcoming debut solo album, following “Two of Us.”

