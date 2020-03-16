Louis Tomlinson to reschedule UK tour dates

Javier Bragado/Redferns

Javier Bragado/RedfernsAfter announcing the postponement of his mainland Europe tour dates last week, Louis Tomlinson has announced that the U.K. leg of his first-ever solo tour is now being rescheduled due to COVID-19 coronavirus concerns.

"I'm sad to say that we have made the decision to reschedule my UK Tour that was due to start next week," Louis tweeted Monday. "We are working with the promoter and venues to make new plans as soon as possible but these things are taking a little longer at the moment."

He added, “We will be announcing new dates very soon!”

Louis performed his first two shows in Barcelona and Madrid last week, but shortly after was forced to push the rest of his European dates to August.

