Louis Tomlinson thanks fans for their "lovely words" following sister's unexpected death

Joe Maher/Getty ImagesLouis Tomlinson is speaking out for the first time since his younger sister’s sudden death last month.

The singer returned to Twitter Wednesday with a message of gratitude for the outpouring of support he’s received.

“Just wanted to thank everyone for their lovely words over the past couple of weeks,” he writes. “Back in the studio today to [add] vocal[s to] something I wrote a few months ago. Sending you all loads of love x.”

His sister, Félicité, passed away on March 13 after suffering an apparent heart attack. She was 18.

Her death came just two years after their mother, Johannah Deakin, died of leukemia at age 43. It also came just a week after Louis had released a song called "Two of Us" as a tribute to his mom.

Louis is the oldest of seven children.

