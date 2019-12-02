Louis Tomlinson robs a truck in heist-themed "Don't Let It Break Your Heart" video

Syco/Arista Records

Syco/Arista RecordsLouis Tomlinson continues his music video series with the new clip for “Don’t Let It Break Your Heart.”

He began telling the story of a young couple in his video for “Kill My Mind,” and this video seemingly shows the conclusion of that story. We find out that the young man is part of a group of guys – including Louis – who are enlisted to rob an armored truck.

But instead of handing the stolen cash over to the crew's boss, the man decides to keep it and then he fakes his own death to get away. He eventually reunites with his girlfriend on a beach somewhere, but we see Louis is the one who ends up with the stolen cash.

“Don’t Let It Break Your Heart” is the fourth release off Louis’ upcoming solo album Walls, following “Two of Us,” “Kill My Mind” and “We Made It.” Walls comes out January 31.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.