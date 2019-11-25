Louis Tomlinson releases new track, “Don’t Let It Break Your Heart”

Syco/Arista Records

Louis Tomlinson has released the fourth new track off his upcoming debut solo album, Walls.

“Don’t Let It Break Your Heart,” which he premiered live on X Factor U.K. over the weekend, serves as a reminder to not let the tough times get you down.

“When the high’s too high and the low’s too low/When you love someone and they let you go/Don’t you let it kill you/Even when it hurts like hell/Oh whatever tears you apart/Don’t let it break your heart,” Louis sings.

The track follows Louis' previous releases “Two of Us,” “Kill My Mind” and “We Made It.”

Walls drops January 31. The North American leg of Louis’ world tour kicks off June 9.

