Louis Tomlinson releases new single "We Made It," announces solo world tour

Syco/Arista RecordsAfter announcing his debut solo album is coming in January, Louis Tomlinson dropped a brand-new single on Thursday and announced his first-ever solo world tour.

“We Made It” is the third release off Louis' upcoming album, Walls, and tells the story of a relationship that has withstood the test of time. Louis released it along with an accompanying music video that continues the love story of his last music video, for the song “Kill My Mind.”

Louis’ new 43-date tour will kick off March 9 in Barcelona, Spain and hit cities in Europe as well as Dubai, Jakarta, Sydney, Tokyo and Rio De Janeiro, before heading to North America. The North American leg of the trek begins June 9 in Minneapolis and wraps July 23 in Vancouver, Canada.

Tickets go on sale November 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Louis-Tomlinson.com for more details.

Walls comes out January 31 and is available for pre-order now.

Here are Louis' North American tour dates:

6/9 -- Minneapolis, MN, The Fillmore Minneapolis

6/10 -- Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre

6/12 -- Toronto, ON, Rebel

6/13 -- Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE

6/15 -- Boston, MA, House of Blues Boston

6/17 -- New York, NY, The Rooftop at Pier 17

6/19 -- Washington, DC, The Anthem

6/20 -- Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore Philadelphia

6/22 -- Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy

6/23 -- Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

7/2 -- Detroit, MI, The Fillmore

7/6 -- Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

7/7 -- St. Louis, MO, The Pageant

7/9 -- Houston, TX, Revention Music Center

7/10 -- Austin, TX, ACL Live at the Moody Theater

7/11 -- Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom

7/13 -- Denver, CO, Fillmore Auditorium

7/14 -- Salt Lake City, UT, Sandy Amphitheatre

7/17 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

7/21 -- Portland, OR, Keller Auditorium

7/22 -- Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre

7/23 -- Vancouver, BC, Orpheum

