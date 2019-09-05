Louis Tomlinson releases '90s-influenced new single, "Kill My Mind"

Syco/Arista Records

Louis Tomlinson is coming into his own as a solo artist.

The former One Direction singer has released a new song called “Kill My Mind,” the second single from his upcoming debut solo album. The song, which he co-wrote and co-produced, was inspired by some of his favorite ‘90s music and he feels it’s a true representation of his personal style.

“The next few songs I have coming out fully represent me as an artist,” Louis says in a statement. “This new song is me really being true to myself.”

The song follows the more emotional “Two of Us,” which he wrote about the loss of his mother, Johannah Deakin, who died in 2016 at the age of 43 from leukemia.

Earlier this year, Louis lost his 18-year-old sister Félicité as well.

