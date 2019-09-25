Louis Tomlinson opens up about the deaths of his mom and sister: "I've been to rock bottom"

In 2016, his mom, Johannah Deakin, passed away from leukemia at age 43. And just last year, his 18-year-old sister Felicite died of an accidental drug overdose.

“That whole dark side I’ve gone through, it sounds stupid to say, but it gives me strength everywhere else in my life, because that’s the darkest s*** that I’m going to have to deal with,” he says. “So it makes everything else, not feel easier and not less important, but, in the grand scheme of things, you see things for what they are, I suppose.”

Louis – who’s the oldest of seven children -- says there’s no time to sit around feeling sorry for himself, and he doesn’t want anyone to feel sorry for him either. He adds that the tragedies have taught him that he’s able to “see the glass half-full no matter what.”

“I’ve been to rock bottom and I feel like, whatever my career’s going to throw in front of me, it’s going to be nothing as big or as emotionally heavy as that,” he says. “So, weirdly, I’ve turned something that’s really dark into something that empowers me, makes me stronger.”

Louis’ latest single, "Kill My Mind," is out now. His debut album is due out next year.

