Louis Tomlinson is not about to badmouth One Direction for “cool points”

Syco/Arista RecordsLouis Tomlinson is gearing up to drop his debut solo album, Walls, on Friday, but he insists he won't become one of those solo artists who badmouths his former band.

In fact, the singer tells Rolling Stone he still has nothing but love for One Direction.

“First, I absolutely f****** love the band,” he says. “I’m super proud about where I’ve come from. At the end of the day, I’m from Doncaster [England], and the band gave me such a nice opportunity.”

He adds, “But also, there’s a big history of that, people coming out of bands and chatting s***. I just think they just look so obvious. It’s such a desperate attempt to try and get cool points. So I don’t think it’s authentic.”

Louis says he loves everything 1D did together and he still misses his time with them.

“I think any of the boys would be lying if they said otherwise,” he adds. “It was a special time in our lives, definitely.”

With the release of Walls, Louis becomes the final member of 1D to release a solo album. Zayn Malik and Harry Styles have both released two solo projects each, while Niall Horan is gearing up to release his second sometime this year. Liam Payne released his debut solo album late last year.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.