Louis Tomlinson hits a wall in the desert in new "Walls" video

Syco/Arista RecordsLouis Tomlinson has released the video for his debut album title track, “Walls.”

The clip begins with the former One Direction singer walking through a desert as he sings about letting his guard down from someone. We then see shots of Louis sitting on a chair affixed to a brick wall, confronting his reflection in a wall of mirrors, and lying down in the middle of a bullseye as couples dance around him.

“The video for #Walls is here!” Louis tweeted Monday. “I'm so proud of this one. Being able to go to the Moroccan desert to film this was such an experience. Hope you enjoy it.”

Louis previously said he thinks “Walls” is the “best song I’ve done.” His debut album of the same name comes out January 31.

