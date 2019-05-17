Louis Tomlinson gets moody in video for "Two of Us"

Huse MonfaradiLouis Tomlinson has dealt with his fair share of tragedy and loss, but the former One Direction singer is focusing his energy into creative efforts which not only help him deal with his own pain, but inspire others, too.

Louis has released a new music video for his song "Two of Us," which is inspired by the loss of his mother, Johannah Deakin, who died in 2016 at the age of 43 from leukemia.

An official release for the video states, "The deeply personal single, released in March, is his response to the passing of his mother in December 2016."

In the moody black and white video, Louis, who also lost his 18-year-old sister Félicité earlier this year, sings about calling his mother just to hear her voice again, though he knows she won't pick up.

"You'll never know how much I miss you, the day that they took you, I wish it was me instead," he continues. "But diamonds, they don't turn to dust or fade away."

In the chorus, Louis sings that he'll live one life for the "two of us."

This is technically the second version of the video. A few weeks ago, Louis shared a video which used "Two of Us" as the soundtrack for the singer's quest to help Richard, an 83-year-old widower, check items off his bucket list. Richard and his wife Pat were married for decades; two years ago, she died of Alzheimer's disease.

In the video, you see Tomlinson and Richard support each other while flying a helicopter, racing cars and going on a roller coaster together. It all ends with Richard taking the stage and singing in front of thousands of Tomlinson's fans.

