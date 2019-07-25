Louis Tomlinson denounces claims that 1D split because of "drugs, meltdowns and gay sex rumors"

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Karwai Tang/WireImageTuesday marked One Direction’s nine-year anniversary, but a day later, Louis Tomlinson found himself hitting back at new rumors about why the band went on hiatus three years ago.

Louis took to Twitter Wednesday to denounce a Mirror Online article published with the headline, “Drugs, Meltdowns and 'Gay Sex' Rumors—How 'Rivalry and Hatred' Tore One Direction Apart."

The article explores a theory that the band split in part because of the “Larry Stylinson” fan fiction, which depicted a romantic relationship between Louis and Harry Styles. The piece says Louis in particular was sensitive about the fan fic and that it ended up pushing the two apart.

The story also alleges that partying, smoking habits and reactions to Zayn Malik’s departure from the group also caused tension and contributed to 1D’s hiatus.

"Biggest load of bulls*** I've seen in a while," Louis tweeted. "Typical unprovoked venom from The Mirror. Couldn't be further from the truth."

He had earlier tweeted to commemorate 1D’s anniversary, writing, "So many incredible memories. Days like today are days for reflection, so proud looking back! Thank you for ALWAYS having our backs! Big love to the lads! #9YearsOfOneDirection."

One Direction has been on hiatus since 2016, as the guys pursue solo endeavors.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.