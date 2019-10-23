Louis Tomlinson announces debut solo album, 'Walls,' coming in January

ABC/Fred Lee

ABC/Fred LeeLouis Tomlinson’s debut solo album is officially coming soon.

The former One Direction member revealed the LP’s release date with a post on social media Wednesday.

“Buzzing to finally say that my debut album Walls will be out on 31st January 2020!” Louis wrote. In a video message to fans, he adds that he’s “really relieved to finally be here” and thanks everyone for their patience.

Louis will be the last One Direction member to release a solo album since the band went on hiatus in 2015. Liam Payne recently announced that his debut solo album will be out December 6.

Niall Horan and Harry Styles are about to release their second solo albums, while former member ZAYN released his sophomore album last year.

In September, Louis released “Kill My Mind,” the second single off Walls, following “Two of Us.” His new single, "We Made it," comes out Thursday.

