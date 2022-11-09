Louis Tomlinson admits he felt jealous of Harry Styles’ success: “I’d be lying if I said it didn’t bother me at first”

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

Louis Tomlinson tipped his hat to his “brother” Harry Styles and admitted to feeling a little green with envy over his massive success.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Louis confessed to feeling competitive when Harry seemingly rose faster than the other members of One Direction.

“I’d be lying if I said it didn’t bother me at first. Only ’cos I didn’t know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was other members of the band,” he said.

Louis has since made peace with Harry’s fame and said the “As It Was” singer’s success is “not surprising” because “he really fits the mold of a modern star.”

“It took me a while to work out where I stand,” Louis continued. “But I look on Harry like a brother, man. I have a lot of pride for what he’s doing.”

“He’s not just doing music, he’s got film as well, and the (stadium) tour he’s done is unbelievable,” Louis added. As for how the other three members of One Direction feel — Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Niall Horan — the singer said they all support one another.

“We check in on each other, we’re good like that,” Louis revealed, noting he “bumped into” Niall recently. “Even though we hadn’t spoken all year, it was like absolutely no time had passed.”

He added, “We’ve lived through such experiences together in One Direction, this bond that we have is for life.”

Louis will release his sophomore album, Faith in the Future, on November 11.

