Lorde's new album will be delayed following the death of her dog: "I have lost my boy"

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABCLorde's new album may arrive later than expected because, as the singer has revealed, her dog has passed away.

In a message to her fans, Lorde wrote, "Pearl came into my life in 2018, and almost immediately changed everything for me. As anyone who has had the pleasure of raising a dog can understand, my life grew exponentially. Pearl brought an immeasurable amount of joy and purpose into my world."

She explained that her pup battled health issues for an extended period.

"It was a long process of figuring out what this illness was, and after he dropped some weight over a few weeks in October, a kind specialist finally honed in on the problem," she wrote.

The singer didn't disclose Pearl's exact illness, but she said she thought he was getting better -- until things took a turn for the worse.

"One day we woke up and I knew, in that way mothers do, that he was sicker than we had realized, and that we were nearing a point where his body wasn't going to be able to cope," she wrote.

Pearl suffered two cardiac arrests an hour apart and died in the singer's arms.

"This loss has been indescribably painful, and a light that was turned on for me has gone out," Lord wrote.

Because of this tragedy, the singer said she needs "some time and recalibration" and asked her fans to have patience.

"I have lost my boy, and I need some time to see the good again, to finish making this for you," she wrote, referring to her follow up to 2017's Melodrama.

"It won't be the same work," said Lorde, "and anyone who has felt loss can understand, there's a door that opens that you step through, and everything is different on the other side."

