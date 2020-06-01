Lorde writes letter to fans amidst Black Lives Matter protests

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In an email to fans over the weekend, Lorde broke her silence on the current unrest following the death of George Floyd.

"I’ve been following this week’s events in the States from New Zealand,” she wrote in the note, captured by fan account @LordeDaily. “I also attended the peaceful protest in Auckland today to support the Black Lives Matter movement.”

The singer admits she gets frustrated by the “performative activism” that plays out on social media platforms “predominantly by white celebrities (like me).”

“It’s hard to strike a balance between self-serving social media displays and true action,” she writes. “But part of being an ally is knowing when to speak and when to listen, and I know that white silence right now is more damaging than someone’s wack protest selfie.”

“As someone who has made art directly inspired by and in conversation with hip hop, it’s my responsibility to let you know that I’m here,” Lorde adds, calling on her fellow musicians and producers to do the same. “We have a responsibility to let our affected listeners know that we’re with them when it’s hard too, not just when it’s easy. Not just when we benefit. We see you, and we’re here.”

Lorde says she’s still struggling with “how to practice activism while refraining from social media,” but she’s committed to participating in protests and donating to help the cause.

“To my black and brown listeners -- I’m so sorry this is your reality, that you haven’t had a choice but to be defined by this, to give it your energy,” she concludes. “I’m aware of that tax on you. I hope white people you know are doing what they can to ease your load. And I really, really hope systems will change to better protect you.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

