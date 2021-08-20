Lorde takes us through her journey of inner enlightenment with ‘Solar Power’

Ophelia Mikkelson Jones

Lorde‘s third studio effort, Solar Power, is finally here!

The album dropped Friday, and its timing couldn’t be more perfectly tied to the season. The 24-year-old’s tunes are a medley that channels the beach, the ocean, and just the great outdoors. In other words, it’s the perfect album to kick back, relax, and enjoy on a summer day.

Solar Power boasts 12 tracks including the previously released title track, “Solar Power,” as well as “Mood Ring” and “Stoned at the Nail Salon.”

Of the album itself, Lorde says that it’s “a celebration of the natural world,” and “an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors.”

“In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers,” she adds. “I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

In addition to a CD, the New Zealand native is releasing Solar Power in a brand-new disc-less format. Dubbed “Music Box,” the format features extra visual content, handwritten notes, photos and a download card that includes the album, two bonus tracks and access to what are described as “special surprises.”

“I decided early on in the process of making this album that I also wanted to create an environmentally kind, forward-thinking alternative to the CD,” Lorde shared in a statement. “I wanted this Music Box product to be similar in size, shape and price to a CD, to live alongside it in a retail environment, but be something which stands apart and that’s committed to the evolving nature of a modern album.”

Lorde also announced that she will be kicking off a world tour in 2022. For full tour dates, visit Lorde.co.nz.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.