Lorde shares updated on "so f***ing good" new music: "I am truly jazzed for you to hear it"

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagicNot to be melodramatic, but oh my god new Lorde music is coming.

In a newsletter to fans, captured by the fan account @LordeDaily, the New Zealand singer-songwriter reveals that she's been working on a new album, the follow-up to 2017's Melodrama.

"I started going back to the studio again in December, just for something to do, and to my surprise, good things came out," Lorde writes. "Happy, playful things. I felt my melodic muscles flexing and strengthening."

The "Green Light" singer adds that she's reunited with Jack Antonoff, who co-wrote and co-produced Melodrama, for the new material.

"Jack came over to work in the studio in Auckland, and I went to L.A.," Lorde says. "It flowed. A thing started to take shape."

"And then, of course, the world shut down," she adds, referring to the whole global pandemic thing. "We're still working away -- Jack and I FaceTimed for over an hour this morning going over everything."

While this is all very exciting, Lorde does caution that it will "take a while longer" before we actually get to hear anything.

"In my opinion, the greatest treat I can give you is work that will last 10, 20, 30 years," Lorde says. "And that kind of work takes time."

"So if you can, I'd like for you to try tuning in to the time spent waiting for something of the highest quality to arrive," she continues. "Enjoy the sensation as it builds. When the moment comes, our wave will crest super f***ing high."

Whenever the music does arrive, Lorde promises that it's "so f***ing good."

"I am truly jazzed for you to hear it," she says.

