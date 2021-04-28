Lorde returns to her onion ring rating and reviewing Instagram account

Burak Cingi/Redferns

Lorde has returned to social media, but not in the way you’d expect. After a nearly four-year hiatus, followed by a small flurry of posts in December, the “Royals” singer reactivated her bizarre yet charming Instagram account where she does nothing but share her honest opinions about onion rings.

The account, OnionRingsWorldwide, was a side project Lorde operated in secret in order to safely rate and review all the onion rings she noshed upon during her tours across the globe.

Unfortunately, after her identity was exposed, the New Zealand singer had to give up her little passion project… but it seems some old habits fry hard.

Lorde returned to @onionringsworldwide on Monday to dish about the latest “ringsperience” she had.

“Yoosh lads back with another ring post… these were from the Hotel Ponsonby establishment, we’re talking PICKLED onion rings which is a first for this reviewer,” she wrote in the caption and included several photos of the fried delicacy. “I totally vibe the concept— used to eat pickled onions out of the jar as a youngster— however I think if you’re gonna go there, go there, and let acidity rather than sweetness dominate.”

As for how the onion ring connoisseur rated her latest bite, Lorde remarked, “Absolutely sensational batter, perhaps the best I’ve tried. 4/5 overall ringsperience.”

In December, Lorde admitted she did more than stop using her onion ring-dedicated account after her identity was exposed in 2017 — she stopped eating onion rings all together because things became “embarrassing” for her at restaurants.

However, she has since changed her mind and declared the account and her love of onion rings back in action by writing, “Some things are too good to let the internet spoil.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.