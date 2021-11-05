Lorde releases deluxe ‘﻿Solar Power’﻿ album featuring two new songs

ABC/Paula Lobo

Lorde has released a deluxe version of her new album Solar Power.

The expanded set includes two previously unreleased songs from the Solar Power sessions: “Helen of Troy” and “Hold No Grudge.”

“These songs were fun explorations on the album journey,” Lorde shares. “They didn’t quite fit into the track list for whatever reason but they’re both big tunes.”

The deluxe Solar Power album is available now via digital outlets.

Lorde first released Solar Power, her third studio album, this past August. She’ll launch a world tour in support of the record in 2022.

