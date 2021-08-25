Lorde reflects on ‘Pure Heroine’ debut album: “It’s so cozy to me when I think about it”

Ophelia Mikkelson Jones

Lorde‘s debut album Pure Heroine celebrates its eighth anniversary next month, and the singer admits to feeling pure nostalgia when thinking about her first studio effort.

Speaking to Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, the “Royals” singer expressed, “That album, to me, is just that mixture of toughness and cluelessness that you have at 15.”

“I felt totally invincible and also totally uninformed, or very specifically informed by my existence up to that point, being a kid on the North Shore,” said Lorde, now 24. “It’s so cozy to me when I think about it.”

The Grammy winner said she recently listened to Pure Heroine again and was brought straight back into her teenage mindset when flipping through the tracks.

“I was like, ‘Man, just the feeling of being out after dark as a kid, waiting at some bus stop or being in someone’s car, it was kind of exotic to be on your own and doing your own thing,'” she grinned. “I was tough at that age. It’s cool to think about baby [me.]”

Lorde, who released her new album Solar Power on Friday, demonstrated how much she’s grown as an artist since her 2013 debut.

“I definitely thought about wellness in many forms for this album,” she said, taking note of the single “Mood Ring” and the vibe it exudes. “This song is very much getting at the deep weirdness to it and the questionable elements of white women like me, trying to achieve a sense of spiritual oneness. Whether they’re burning sage or palo santo or having this crystal around.”

She continued, “I was really careful to say, ‘Look, I’m not a climate activist. I’m a pop star.’ I have this massive machine. I’m trying to symbolize my commitment to be better, environmentally.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.