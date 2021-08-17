Lorde premieres third ‘Solar Power’ song, “Mood Ring”

Credit: Ophelia Mikkelson Jones

Lorde has released a third advance song from her much-anticipated upcoming album, Solar Power.

The latest cut is titled “Mood Ring,” and is available now for digital download and via streaming. The acoustic-driven jam follows the lead single title track and the song “Stoned at the Nail Salon.”

“This is a song I am very excited about, it’s so much fun to me,” Lorde says of “Mood Ring.” “Obviously when making this album I did a deep-dive into ’60s, Flower Child culture. I wanted to understand the commune life, dropping out from society and trying to start again. That really resonated to me when writing this album.”

Fittingly, “Mood Ring” is accompanied by a video that finds Lorde in a hippie-commune setting.

“One thing that occurred to me as a major parallel between that time and our time is our wellness culture and our culture of spirituality, pseudo-spirituality, wellness, pseudo-wellness,” Lorde explains. “Things like eating a macro-biotic vegan diet or burning sage, keeping crystals, reading tarot cards or your horoscope.”

She continues, “These were all things that they were dabbling in back then, and that me and my girlfriends are dabbling in today. I was like, ‘I think there’s a pop song in here.’ So this is kind of my extremely satirical look at all of those vibes.”

Solar Power the album arrives this Friday, August 20.

In other news, Lorde will be joining The Late Late Show with James Corden for a week-long residency starting August 23.

