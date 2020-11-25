Lorde, it's cold! Singer publishing 'Going South,' a book about her trip to Antarctica

Burak Cingi/Redferns

What’s Lorde been doing since she wrapped up her Melodrama World Tour in 2018? Evidently, becoming an author.

In an email to fans, posted to a fan Twitter account, Lorde announced that she’s put together a book called Going South, which documents a 2019 trip she took to Antarctica with a friend, who photographed their experiences.

“The pictures turned out so beautiful, I thought it was only right to make them into a little catalogue-style book, alongside a piece of writing I did about my experience on the frozen continent,” she writes.

She then says when she returned from the trip, she was inspired to start making the follow-up to Melodrama.

“I’ll always hold this trip up as a life highlight…but I’m particularly grateful for it as one that showed me the beginnings of the new world which I continue to build, and am very excited to start showing you soon,” she writes.

Describing the book as “the perfect precursor in this album” and “a cool little piece of the Lorde cinematic universe for you to own if you’d like to,” the chart-topping star goes on to say that the first 500 copies of the softcover book will come with a “special picture postcard, signed by yours truly.”

The book’s available for pre-order now, and all proceeds will go towards a scholarship fund that will allow a postgraduate student to study the science of climate change. Lorde’s desire to expand her own “environmental awareness” was one of the driving reasons for her trip.

“Image if we could put someone through a climate-related PhD with this little book!” she writes. “It’s almost too awesome to think about.”

Lorde wrote the book under her birth name, Ella Yelich-O’Connor.

By Andrea Dresdale

