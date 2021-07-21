Lorde is “Stoned at the Nail Salon” with latest ‘Solar Power’ song

Credit: Ophelia Mikkelson Jones

Lorde has released a new song called “Stoned at the Nail Salon,” a track off her much-anticipated upcoming album, Solar Power.

The tune — which Lorde describes as a “rumination on getting older, settling into domesticity, and questioning if you’ve made the right decisions” — follows in the acoustic-driven footsteps of the previously released Solar Power title track, though it’s more of a ballad compared to its grooving, summer-loving predecessor.

“I think lots of people start asking those questions of themselves around my age, and it was super comforting to me writing them down, hoping they’d resonate with others too,” 24-year-old Lorde explains. “I used this song as a dumping ground for so many thoughts.”

You can download “Stoned at the Nail Salon” now via digital outlets. Its accompanying visualizer is streaming now on YouTube.

Solar Power, Lorde’s third album and her first in four years, is due out August 20. It’s produced by Jack Antonoff.

Meanwhile, Lorde will debut “Stoned at the Nail Salon” on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers Wednesday night. She’ll also be interviewed during the episode, and will take part in the show’s “Day Drinking” segment.

Lorde will kick off a U.S. tour in support of Solar Power in April 2022.

