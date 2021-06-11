Lorde drops beachy new track “Solar Power,” announces new album

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Lorde is back with her summer anthem “Solar Power.”

The New Zealand singer-songwriter dropped the new track and the accompanying feel-good music video on Thursday.

Over an airy melody, the 24-year-old sings of longing for beautiful summer days, with lyrics like “I hate the winter, can’t stand the cold / I tend to cancel all the plans (So sorry, I can’t make it) /But when the heat comes, something takes a hold / Can I kick it? Yeah, I can.”

For the visuals, the “Royals” singer takes fans along for the perfect beach day. Dressed in a silky yellow skirt and matching crop top, the songstress lets the fresh ocean water blow through her long brown treses as she galavants and dances across the beach. A vibe that most people will catch this summer.

“Solar Power” officially marks the beginning of Lorde’s comeback, as its the first music drop she’s made since 2017’s Melodrama. Fortunately, it won’t be as long before she releases more. Pitchfork reports that in a newsletter to fans, she confirmed her upcoming third studio album, also titled Solar Power.

“The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising [sic] the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors,” Lorde wrote in her newsletter. “In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

“I want this album to be your summer companion, the one you pump on the drive to the beach,” she added. “The one that lingers on your skin like a tan as the months get cooler again.”

A release date for the album Solar Power has not yet been announced.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.