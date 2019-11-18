Looks like Bella Hadid isn't ready to bury the hatchet with Selena Gomez

ABC Image Group LA

ABC Image Group LAAfter what many thought was an exchange of olive branches between Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid when the "Lose You to Love Me" singer followed the Model on Instagram, new drama has put an end to those rumors.

Hadid and Gomez began beefing back in in 2017, after both dating -- and breaking up with -- The Weeknd. However, fans believed the feud was finally over when Gomez followed Hadid's Instagram on November 6. Unfortunately, the feeling wasn't mutual.

On Friday, Hadid posted a pensive black and white photo of herself looking into the mirror, to which Selena liked and praised her using a heart eyes emoji for looking "Stunning."

Shortly after, the model quietly purged the image from her account, to which many believe was a direct response to the Hotel Transylvania actress.

One Selena fan account managed to screengrab the now-deleted photo -- along with Selena's seemingly innocent comment -- and captioned, "She's all about supporting women. You all just can't take it nicely."

Surprisingly, Gomez herself appeared in the comments section on Sunday. "That sucks," the 26-year-old reacted and included a crying emoji.

While it is unclear why Hadid removed the image, Selena might have confirmed that their feud is still alive and kicking.

